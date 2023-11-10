Haverford Trust Co Has $417,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $119.92 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

