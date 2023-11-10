Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

