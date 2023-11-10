Haverford Trust Co Purchases 568 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

