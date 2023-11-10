Haverford Trust Co Sells 154 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.