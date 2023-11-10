Haverford Trust Co Sells 294 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.22.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

