HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.