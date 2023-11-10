HC Wainwright Comments on Verona Pharma plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,347,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

