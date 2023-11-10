HC Wainwright Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $8.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ARQT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

