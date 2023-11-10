HC Wainwright Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $15.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.