HC Wainwright Cuts Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target to $3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Articles

