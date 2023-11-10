HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.