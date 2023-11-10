HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ABUS opened at $1.80 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

