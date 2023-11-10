HC Wainwright Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $57.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $53.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

