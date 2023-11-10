HC Wainwright Weighs in on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INZY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ INZY opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 329.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 1,488,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 472.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 462,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

