Head to Head Analysis: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF) vs. The Competition

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) is one of 302 publicly-traded companies in the "Banks – Regional" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 23.37% 10.71% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 1116 3505 3441 24 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 62.22%. Given SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

16.1% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A 1.27 SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors $2.85 billion $650.07 million 84.76

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA rivals beat SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions. The company also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, advisory, estate agency, payroll/HR, securities trading, and investments services; green loans; credit and debit cards; consulting; and banking services. In addition, it facilitates debt and equity funding; and sells real estate properties comprising holiday homes, new builds, and used homes. Further, the company is involved in the customer trading of interest rate instruments; and purchasing of home mortgages. It also serves retail and corporate, small business, and agricultural customers, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

