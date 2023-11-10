Head-To-Head Review: Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.95 billion 1.75 $491.71 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.37 $1.50 billion $1.27 16.12

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sampo Oyj 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bureau Veritas and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 12.43% 2.92%

Volatility & Risk

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

