Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

Helios Towers Stock Up 0.8 %

HTWS stock opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.82) on Monday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.30 ($1.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.15 million, a P/E ratio of -947.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Helios Towers

In other news, insider Alison Baker acquired 13,406 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.44 ($12,245.94). 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

