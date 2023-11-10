Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Saturday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,731,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

