High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

HLF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.91. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$339.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of C$341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.9030521 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,811.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $229,376. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

