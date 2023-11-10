HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Raised to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 224,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 930,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.