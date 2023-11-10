Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 205,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,969. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

