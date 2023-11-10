HNI Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 21,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after buying an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 1,192.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.