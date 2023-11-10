Holley Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Holley Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $428.39 million, a P/E ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.71. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.42%. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Holley by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

