Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 176,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 228,069 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $21.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $803,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

