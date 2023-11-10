Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $69.89. Hologic shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 572,047 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.