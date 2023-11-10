Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

HON traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

