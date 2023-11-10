HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.72).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.12) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.12) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBA

HSBC Stock Down 0.9 %

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 597.50 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.86. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 469.65 ($5.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,805.31%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.