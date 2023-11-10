HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.72).
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.12) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.12) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HSBA
HSBC Stock Down 0.9 %
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,805.31%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.