HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38, reports. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. HubSpot updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-1.55 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.55 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Down 6.2 %

HUBS opened at $414.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.85.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 159,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

