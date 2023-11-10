Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

