HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 186,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 160,999 shares.The stock last traded at $19.37 and had previously closed at $19.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

