Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Shares of H stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.