Hyman Charles D Acquires 641 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. 2,448,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008,656. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

