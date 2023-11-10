Hyman Charles D Buys Shares of 150,000 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.90% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $19.80.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.35). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 167.13%. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

