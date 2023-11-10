Hyman Charles D Has $266,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.27. 132,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.