Hyman Charles D Has $415,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,871. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

