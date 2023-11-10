Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $291,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 872,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,832. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

