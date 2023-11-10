Hyman Charles D Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $814,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CP traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. 793,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

