Hyman Charles D Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after acquiring an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,666. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.