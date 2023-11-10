Hyman Charles D Sells 48 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,162. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.19 and a 200 day moving average of $325.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.