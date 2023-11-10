Hyman Charles D Sells 774 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

