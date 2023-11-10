Hyman Charles D Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 172,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.