iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.

TSE:IAG opened at C$84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$69.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.96.

In other iA Financial news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

