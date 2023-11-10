IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.93.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

