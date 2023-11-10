ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

ICFI stock opened at $133.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $195,625. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 162,445 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

