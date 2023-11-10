IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 363,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 237,585 shares.The stock last traded at $94.14 and had previously closed at $96.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile



IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

