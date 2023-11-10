Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ECL opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

