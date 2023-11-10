Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

