Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.