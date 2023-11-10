Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Five Below by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.