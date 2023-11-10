Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

